Most recent
Queens lawmaker reintroduces legislation to make Lunar New Year a federal holiday
Queens lawmaker reintroduces legislation to make Lunar New Year a federal holiday

As the Asian American community prepares to begin celebrating Lunar New Year on Sunday, Jan. 22, Queens Congresswoman Grace Meng on Friday reintroduced a package of legislation to commemorate the holiday. 

Meng’s legislative Lunar New Year package includes the Lunar New Year Day Act, which would establish Lunar New Year as the 12th federal holiday recognized across the United States. It also includes a resolution, the “Recognizing the cultural and historical significance of Lunar New Year” that commemorates the long history and explains the cultural importance of the holiday. 

Lunar New Year celebrates the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar. People often celebrate with festivals, special foods, gatherings with family and loved ones, and a variety of cultural traditions and performances. 

In the U.S., the day also highlights the culture, heritage, and contributions of Asian Americans. This year celebrates the Year of the Rabbit, which is considered the luckiest of the 12 animals that are assigned to the Zodiac calendar. The Rabbit symbolizes elegance, peace, and mercy. Meng was born in the Year of the Rabbit. For the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, this year marks the Year of the Cat.

Read More
0
Lunar New Year ‘special celebration’ held at Queensborough Community College in Bayside

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz joined Councilwomen Sandra Ung and Linda Lee on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for a special celebration in honor of the Lunar New Year at the Student Union Building at Queensborough Community College in Bayside.

Ung escaped the Cambodian genocide as a child, and her family emigrated to the United States when she was 7 years old. Now she represents Flushing with its enormous Asian American population. She said she is proud to see how many Lunar New Year celebrations she sees around the city compared to when she first arrived in Queens.

Read More
0
BP Richards, local leaders speak with small business owners in Flushing in effort to improve the neighborhood

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards joined several Queens leaders Wednesday morning for a walking tour through Flushing to get input from the community on how to improve the neighborhood.

The Jan. 18 tour comes in the wake of public safety concerns in downtown Flushing. While crime was a main concern among the business owners Richards spoke with Wednesday, there were other areas they wished to see improvements in across the area, including traffic and sanitation issues.

Read More
0

More News
Cops seek five suspects in stabbing of two teens in Flushing

Police from the 109th Precinct are searching for five suspects who are believed to have stabbed two 17-year-old boys on a residential street in Flushing on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Law enforcement sources said the five suspects surrounded the teens at around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 17 as they were walking at the corner of 34th Avenue and Parson Boulevard. Police say an argument followed and escalated to violence when the group began kicking, punching and stabbing the victims.

Read More
0
Load More Articles

Most Discussed

In the Spotlight