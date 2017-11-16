As the Asian American community prepares to begin celebrating Lunar New Year on Sunday, Jan. 22, Queens Congresswoman Grace Meng on Friday reintroduced a package of legislation to commemorate the holiday.

Meng’s legislative Lunar New Year package includes the Lunar New Year Day Act, which would establish Lunar New Year as the 12th federal holiday recognized across the United States. It also includes a resolution, the “Recognizing the cultural and historical significance of Lunar New Year” that commemorates the long history and explains the cultural importance of the holiday.

Lunar New Year celebrates the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar. People often celebrate with festivals, special foods, gatherings with family and loved ones, and a variety of cultural traditions and performances.

In the U.S., the day also highlights the culture, heritage, and contributions of Asian Americans. This year celebrates the Year of the Rabbit, which is considered the luckiest of the 12 animals that are assigned to the Zodiac calendar. The Rabbit symbolizes elegance, peace, and mercy. Meng was born in the Year of the Rabbit. For the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, this year marks the Year of the Cat.