NYC earthquake: 1.7 magnitude tremor originating in Astoria

Jan. 2, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

Residents of western Queens, Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side of Manhattan got a shaky start to the week this morning, with a 1.7 magnitude earthquake centered in Astoria.

The seismic activity was recorded at precisely 5:45 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey, and led to a surge in emergency calls in western Queens and the Upper East Side.

At 0545 hours, a 1.7 Magnitude earthquake occurred in the Astoria Queens Area. It’s location was 0.5 miles ENE of Astoria at a depth of 5 km. https://t.co/n3s7JLPPA2 — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) January 2, 2024

The small tremor caused power disruptions and explosions.

There have been no reported injuries. Initial responders are conducting structural assessments on Roosevelt Island where explosions were heard.

Con Edison is currently conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story.