Armed suspects wanted for carjacking man in Flushing: NYPD

March 1, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police are searching for a group of suspects who allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint in Flushing last month.

The victim, 40, was sitting inside a white-colored Mercedes Benz SUV that was parked in front of a window treatment store on Sanford Ave. on Feb. 19 at around 5:35 a.m., according to police.

Video footage released by the NYPD on Feb. 28 shows two-armed suspects approaching the SUV from the rear after they jumped out of a sedan. The SUV is parked facing the store with the front of the vehicle on the sidewalk and its rear on a parking space.

One of the suspects can be seen opening the driver’s door of the SUV — where the blurred-out victim appears to be sitting — while the second suspect opens the passenger door, the footage shows.

The assailants displayed a gun and then stole the vehicle from the victim, police said.

The alleged perpetrators then fled the scene in the SUV to parts unknown, the NYPD said.

The two suspects – along with the driver of the sedan – are all described as males aged in their 20s.

The sedan they had been traveling in is white in color, with a black passenger-side gas cap, black roof, and black rims, police said.

The NYPD said there were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.