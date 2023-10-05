You are reading

Autumn in Queens: Experiencing the magic of fall in New York’s largest borough

Maize Maze at Queens County Farm (Photo: Queens County Farm)

Oct. 5, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

Queens, with its vibrant cultural tapestry and scenic beauty, undergoes a mesmerizing transformation every fall. From the historical neighborhoods to its expansive parks, this borough offers a unique blend of nature and urban charm during the autumn months. If you’re looking to experience the essence of fall while staying local, here are some top activities and spots to explore within Queens.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park (Photo: NYC Parks)

  1. Fall Foliage in Flushing Meadows Corona Park  

Begin your autumnal journey with a visit to Flushing Meadows Corona Park. As one of the city’s iconic green spaces, it boasts beautiful tree-lined paths, making it a great spot to view changing leaves. The Unisphere, with its fall backdrop, provides a perfect photo op.

Queens County Farm (Photo: Queens Farm)

  1. Pumpkin Picking at Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park

While Queens is urban, the Queens County Farm Museum offers a delightful slice of rural life. During the month of October, the pumpkin patch is open daily. Enjoy a day of pumpkin picking and immerse yourself in the maize maze and hayrides.

Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden (Photo: Bohemian Hall)

  1. Astoria’s Oktoberfest celebrations

Delve into the spirit of Oktoberfest in Astoria. Local bars and breweries such as the Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden offer special menus, live music and, of course, a wide selection of beers. It’s a festive celebration that showcases the neighborhood’s diverse culinary scene.

Socrates Sculpture Park (Photo: Socrates Sculpture Park)

  1. Socrates Sculpture Park in LIC

Located in Long Island City, this outdoor museum gets adorned with nature’s fall palette, creating a contrasting backdrop for the contemporary sculptures. The park often hosts autumn-themed events such as the Harvest Fire Feast and Festival, making it a cultural hub during the season.

  1. Street vendor in Jackson Heights (Photo: Queens Post)

  2. Discovering Jackson Heights

Jackson Heights, with its rich diversity, offers a unique way to experience fall festivities from around the world. Wander through its streets, tasting seasonal treats from various cultures and perhaps purchase a sweater or scarf from one of its local vendors.

Fort Totten Park ( Photo: NYC Parks)

  1. Halloween in Bayside

Bayside goes all out for Halloween. Houses are decked in spooky decor, and local businesses host events and specials. Bell Boulevard, the main commercial street, is a must-visit, with many eateries offering themed menus. While you are in the area — check out Fort Totten, a pristine stretch surrounding a preserved Civil War fortress.

The White Pine Grove at Forest Park (Photo: Anthony Medina)

  1. Forest Park Drive, Forest Hills

For a serene autumn drive, take a ride along Forest Park Drive. The canopy of changing leaves, combined with the park’s rolling meadows, creates a picturesque setting.

Alewife Brewery (Photo: Alewife)

  1. Visit Alewife Brewery in Sunnyside

Celebrate the flavors of fall with a pint from Alewife. Every autumn, they introduce seasonal brews that perfectly encapsulate the essence of the season. This October, try the Spookalicious Pale Ale or their 7 Line Amber.

Queens Night Market (Photo: Queens Night Market)

  1. The Queens International Night Market, Flushing

Though a staple for many during the warmer months, the Night Market, with its array of global cuisines and artisanal crafts, takes on a special ambiance during the fall evenings. The market runs every Saturday through Oct. 28.

Rudy’s Bakery in Ridgewood (Photo: Rudy’s Bakery)

  1. Cozy coffee stops and eateries in Ridgewood

Finally, as the weather cools, seek out one of Ridgewood’s cozy cafes and eateries. Savor a pumpkin spiced latte from Nomad Cafe or grab a slice of pumpkin pie from Rudy’s Bakery as you take in the neighborhood’s historical charm.

Queens, in its autumnal glory, offers a myriad of experiences that both locals and visitors can cherish. The blend of natural beauty, cultural festivities, and gastronomic delights makes it a prime destination to soak in the magic of fall in the city’s largest borough.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
FDNY fights 2-alarm blaze on a commercial strip on Main Street in Flushing Thursday morning

The FDNY battled a two-alarm fire on Main Street in Flushing early Thursday morning that broke out in a row of Asian restaurants. Over a hundred firefighters and 25 units responded to the location along 60th Avenue after smoke was reported to be emanating from Kung Fu Xiao Long Bao just before 6:20 a.m.

Arriving units observed a column of smoke and heavy fire through the roof of Kung Fu and a Chinese takeout joint next door. Firefighters attacked the blaze with an aggressive interior attack while utilizing four hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. Searches throughout the involved commercial businesses yielded negative results. The fire was placed under control just after 8:30 a.m. and one firefighter suffered a minor injury and was transported to New York Presbyterian Hospital/Queens for treatment, according to the FDNY.

Read More
0
Queens Tech + Innovation Challenge returns for second season

Oct. 4, 2023 By Bill Parry

Coming off a successful inaugural season in which five Queens start-up companies each received $20,000 in seed funding, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards announced Tuesday that his Queens Tech + Innovation Challenge (QTIC) is returning for a second straight year. The competition seeks to empower borough entrepreneurs with the skills and funding needed to take their businesses to the next level.

Read More
0
Eastern Queens Greenway project connecting local parks gets $6 million in City Council funding

The Eastern Queens Greenway plan is a step closer to fruition after Council Member Sandra Ung joined Speaker Adrienne Adams in Kissena Park on Oct. 2, where they announced $6 million in funding to complete two sections of the greenway that will create a seamless connection between Flushing Meadows Corona Park and Alley Pond Park.

“We are fortunate in Eastern Queens to have a number of amazing parks, but in many places they are physically close but disconnected from one another,” Ung said. “This funding will create new connections and improve existing ones to create a continuous and safe path from Flushing Meadows to Alley Pond and beyond. These projects will increase access points to our open spaces, which in turn will make them safer for seniors, families, and those with mobility impairments.”

Read More
0
Load More Articles