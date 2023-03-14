Man wanted for robbing a Flushing bank after previously botching two other bank raids: NYPD

March 14, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released obscured images of a man wanted in connection with the robbery of a bank in Flushing on Friday, March 10 – after he allegedly failed to rob two other banks in Queens earlier that day.

The suspect, police say, first attempted to rob the Citibank branch in Long Island City, located at 38-18 Queens Blvd., at around 12:50 p.m. when he walked into the premises and handed a note to a teller demanding $1,200 cash. He said that nobody in the bank would get hurt if the teller obeyed his orders, according to police.

The teller did not comply, however, and the suspect then fled the location on foot in an unknown direction. He did not steal any cash, police said.

Around 20 minutes later the suspect targeted the Ponce Bank branch in Jackson Heights, located at 37-60 82nd St., and, using the same modus operandi, he demanded $2,000 cash, police said.

The teller at the bank did not comply and the assailant fled the location empty-handed, on foot, in an unknown direction.

Then, at around 1:50 p.m., the suspect walked into the Royal Business Bank branch in Flushing, located at 42-08 Main St., and told the teller that he had a gun and demanded cash, according to police.

The suspect stole around $230 and then fled the location on foot northbound on Main Street, cops said.

Police released images of the man wanted for questioning. In the photos, the suspect has his face concealed.

The alleged perpetrator is described as light-skinned with a medium build and is around 40 years old. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hooded jacket, black and white sneakers, and a black facemask.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.