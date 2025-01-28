The Best Dumpling Spots in Flushing to Try for Lunar New Year

Jan. 28, 2025 By Jessica Militello

As the celebration of Lunar New Year continues, this week is the perfect time to head to Flushing for delicious, fresh, and handmade soup dumplings. Traditionally, eating dumplings during this celebration symbolizes a year filled with hope, success, and comfort and with so many authentic dumpling houses in Flushing, this is the perfect time to discover a new restaurant or find a new dumpling spot to try. Check out some of these classic neighborhood spots for some truly delicious dumplings to indulge.

Nan Zian

Nan Xian is a Michelin recommended restaurant that is best known for their soup dumplings. Guests can come in and watch as dumplings are being made fresh by hand and enjoy the restaurant’s offerings as they dine in the sleek and modern space.

39-16 Prince St. #104, Flushing

718-321-3838

Nanxiangxiaolongbao.com

Instagram: @nanxiangsoupdumplings

Shanghai You Garden

With locations in Flushing, Bayside, and Long Island, Shanghai You has been growing in popularity since they opened their first restaurant in 2016. The eatery offers a variety of Shanghainese dishes, but they are most well known for their soup dumplings, made fresh and ornate with colors like pink, green, and yellow.

135-33 40th Rd., Flushing

718-886-2286

Shanghaiyougardennyc.com

Instagram: @shanghaiyougarden

Zhu Ji Dumpling House

This dumpling house is an order out only eatery with a walk up window where guests can order their food to go. The menu offers dumplings from seafood, vegetable, pork, or fried dumplings for $1 apiece and offers a simple, laid back space to grab some authentic soup dumplings.

40-52 Main St., Flushing

718-353-6265

White Bear

White Bear is another local neighborhood eatery where guests can stop by and order their food to-go. They offer nearly a dozen dumplings from anywhere from $10-12.50 and have been lauded by hundreds of reviews as one of the best places to get dumplings.

135-02 Roosevelt Ave., Flushing

718-961-2322

White-bear.restaurants-world.com

Old Captain

This charming and cozy restaurant specializes in dumplings with choices like handmade dumplings with fillings like lamb and carrot or fish, as well as fried handmade dumplings, including the chicken onion fried dumpling, or pork shrimp and Chinese chive. With tons of rave reviews and great prices, this is definitely a must try spot.

135-23 40th Rd., Flushing

718-886-2428

Joon Hang Boon Sik

New World Mall has a food court with dozens of delicious restaurants including ones to get fresh handmade soup dumplings including Joon Hang Boon Sik Dumplings and Noodles. The restaurant is praised for their delicious handmade dumplings and is definitely a great experience to stop by.

136-20 Roosevelt Ave., Flushing

718-353-0551

Newworldmallny.com

Northern King Dumpling

Northern King has been in the neighborhood for over a year now and has already made a reputation for delicious handmade dumplings. Stop by the quaint and cozy eatery and indulge in the moment of watching handmade dumplings being prepared as you wait.

14944 Northern Blvd., Flushing

718-461-8878

King-dumpling.com

Instagram: @northern_king_dumpling

Lao Yu Yuan Dumpling House

Lao Yu Yuan is a dine-in restaurant located inside of Arcadia Mall. The space has a variety of delicious dishes, but their soup dumplings are the talk of the town from visitors who’ve been here. Their truffle pork dumplings and pork and crab dumplings are among some of the more popular dishes and come in a variety of shades like pink, lavender, and orange.

4235 Main St., STE 1M, Flushing

718-762-2222

Laoyuyuanny.com

Instagram: @laoyuyuan

Pan Bao 66

Pan Bao serves pan fried soup dumplings and is definitely a neighborhood gem for those looking for delicious freshly made dumplings in the area. The restaurant is located inside the New World Mall and has great prices and highly rated dumplings by tons of satisfied customers.

136-20 Roosevelt Ave #29, Flushing

917-563-1243

Instagram: @panbao_66

Distinctive Foods

Distinctive Foods is located inside of the New York Food Court and serves a variety of dishes including their soup dumplings. Their menu is budget friendly and their crab soup dumplings as well as their pork dumplings have been highly praised by satisfied guests.

133-35 Roosevelt Ave., Flushing