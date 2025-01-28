The Best Dumpling Spots in Flushing to Try for Lunar New Year

Jan. 28, 2025 By Jessica Militello
As the celebration of Lunar New Year continues, this week is the perfect time to head to Flushing for delicious, fresh, and handmade soup dumplings. Traditionally, eating dumplings during this celebration symbolizes a year filled with hope, success, and comfort and with so many authentic dumpling houses in Flushing, this is the perfect time to discover a new restaurant or find a new dumpling spot to try. Check out some of these classic neighborhood spots for some truly delicious dumplings to indulge.
Nan Zian
Nan Xian is a Michelin recommended restaurant that is best known for their soup dumplings. Guests can come in and watch as dumplings are being made fresh by hand and enjoy the restaurant’s offerings as they dine in the sleek and modern space.
39-16 Prince St. #104, Flushing
718-321-3838
Nanxiangxiaolongbao.com
Instagram: @nanxiangsoupdumplings
Shanghai You Garden
With locations in Flushing, Bayside, and Long Island, Shanghai You has been growing in popularity since they opened their first restaurant in 2016. The eatery offers a variety of Shanghainese dishes, but they are most well known for their soup dumplings, made fresh and ornate with colors like pink, green, and yellow.
135-33 40th Rd., Flushing
718-886-2286
Shanghaiyougardennyc.com
Instagram: @shanghaiyougarden
Zhu Ji Dumpling House
This dumpling house is an order out only eatery with a walk up window where guests can order their food to go. The menu offers dumplings from seafood, vegetable, pork, or fried dumplings for $1 apiece and offers a simple, laid back space to grab some authentic soup dumplings.
40-52 Main St., Flushing
718-353-6265
White Bear
White Bear is another local neighborhood eatery where guests can stop by and order their food to-go. They offer nearly a dozen dumplings from anywhere from $10-12.50 and have been lauded by hundreds of reviews as one of the best places to get dumplings.
135-02 Roosevelt Ave., Flushing
718-961-2322
White-bear.restaurants-world.com
Old Captain
This charming and cozy restaurant specializes in dumplings with choices like handmade dumplings with fillings like lamb and carrot or fish, as well as fried handmade dumplings, including the chicken onion fried dumpling, or pork shrimp and Chinese chive. With tons of rave reviews and great prices, this is definitely a must try spot.
135-23 40th Rd., Flushing
718-886-2428
Joon Hang Boon Sik
New World Mall has a food court with dozens of delicious restaurants including ones to get fresh handmade soup dumplings including Joon Hang Boon Sik Dumplings and Noodles. The restaurant is praised for their delicious handmade dumplings and is definitely a great experience to stop by.
136-20 Roosevelt Ave., Flushing
718-353-0551
Newworldmallny.com
Northern King Dumpling
Northern King has been in the neighborhood for over a year now and has already made a reputation for delicious handmade dumplings. Stop by the quaint and cozy eatery and indulge in the moment of watching handmade dumplings being prepared as you wait.
14944 Northern Blvd., Flushing
718-461-8878
King-dumpling.com
Instagram: @northern_king_dumpling
Lao Yu Yuan Dumpling House
Lao Yu Yuan is a dine-in restaurant located inside of Arcadia Mall. The space has a variety of delicious dishes, but their soup dumplings are the talk of the town from visitors who’ve been here. Their truffle pork dumplings and pork and crab dumplings are among some of the more popular dishes and come in a variety of shades like pink, lavender, and orange.
4235 Main St., STE 1M, Flushing
718-762-2222
Laoyuyuanny.com
Instagram: @laoyuyuan
Pan Bao 66
Pan Bao serves pan fried soup dumplings and is definitely a neighborhood gem for those looking for delicious freshly made dumplings in the area. The restaurant is located inside the New World Mall and has great prices and highly rated dumplings by tons of satisfied customers.
136-20 Roosevelt Ave #29, Flushing
917-563-1243
Instagram: @panbao_66
Distinctive Foods
Distinctive Foods is located inside of the New York Food Court and serves a variety of dishes including their soup dumplings. Their menu is budget friendly and their crab soup dumplings as well as their pork dumplings have been highly praised by satisfied guests.
133-35 Roosevelt Ave., Flushing